Previous
Next
201226 by sudweeks
Photo 5956

201226

Elizabeth got a toy archery set for Christmas, and showed Maggie how to use it.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1631% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeff Jones ace
What a great expression. Looks like she is enthusiastic about it.
December 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise