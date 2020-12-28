Sign up
We sold the Tribeca. It was a good car, but the Toyota is a much better car for us.
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
Kathy A
ace
I like this photo, the textures, tones and curves are really nice
January 1st, 2021
Josh Sudweeks
@kjarn
- Thanks. I got a new new macro for Christmas and this was my first time playing with it.
January 1st, 2021
