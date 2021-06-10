Previous
210610 by sudweeks
Photo 6122

210610

Elizabeth walking around with a kindle in her hand. The girl loves to read.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Kathy A ace
Just like my 12 year old grandson, always reading
June 26th, 2021  
