210710 by sudweeks
Photo 6152

210710

Jack got to go with Becca and her dad to see a Red Sox's game. He had a lot of fun.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004.
