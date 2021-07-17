Previous
210717 by sudweeks
210717

I met Ben and Charles in Draper to see a car show. It was a good break from working on the house. It was interesting to see a 2 door Defender 110.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Josh Sudweeks

