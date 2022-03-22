Previous
220322 by sudweeks
Photo 6407

220322

Emily borrowed my Z6 to shoot senior portraits of Faith since her camera was back focusing. I traded her cameras for the day, and was able to get the focusing fixed with the AF fine tune setting. I really like this 85mm 1.4.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Josh Sudweeks

