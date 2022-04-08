Previous
220408 by sudweeks
220408

I picked up a z 20mm f1.8 to replace my old sigma that doesn't AF with the z cameras. It distorts faces up close, but it's a lot of fun to use.
8th April 2022

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
