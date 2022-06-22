Sign up
Photo 6499
220622
Had a half gallon of milk that expired today, so I used it through the drip rig.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
0
0
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
6499
photos
7
followers
9
following
1780% complete
View this month »
6492
6493
6494
6495
6496
6497
6498
6499
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
Taken 22nd June 2022 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
water
,
milk
,
splash
,
water drop
,
collision
,
water drop collision
,
milk drop
