Previous
Next
220622 by sudweeks
Photo 6499

220622

Had a half gallon of milk that expired today, so I used it through the drip rig.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise