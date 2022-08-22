Previous
Next
220822 by sudweeks
Photo 6560

220822

The room looks a lot more finished. It's now ready to bring the washer and dryer back in, and build the shelving.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise