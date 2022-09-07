Previous
220907 by sudweeks
Photo 6576

220907

The shelves are finally coming together. They still need a couple vertical posts on the front edge to give them more strength since they're so wide from edge to edge.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
