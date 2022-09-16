Previous
220916 by sudweeks
220916

I've got the shelves pretty well wrapped up, but now I've got a good mess in the garage to clean up.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
