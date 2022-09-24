Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 6593
220924
We stayed out in the desert past midnight, so I get to post another from our trip. This is 90mm of part of the milky way.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
6593
photos
7
followers
9
following
1806% complete
View this month »
6586
6587
6588
6589
6590
6591
6592
6593
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
24th September 2022 12:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
stars
,
galaxy
,
milkyway
,
z5
,
hydrogen alpha
,
a-alpha
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close