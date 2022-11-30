Previous
221130 by sudweeks
Photo 6660

221130

Matt came to visit me at my office, and asked me to take a picture of him.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004.
1824% complete

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Love his Christmas gear
December 13th, 2022  
