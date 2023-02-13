Previous
Next
230213 by sudweeks
Photo 6735

230213

UV induced fluorescence. It doesn't look a lot different from just a visible light shot of this flower, except you can see the spots of dust glowing.
13th February 2023 13th Feb 23

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1845% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise