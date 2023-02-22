Sign up
We got about 20 inches of snow in 24 hours, plus a lot of wind so we got snow drifts over 3 feet. It was enough to cancel school, so the kids had a lot of fun playing in it.
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
