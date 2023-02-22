Previous
230222 by sudweeks
230222

We got about 20 inches of snow in 24 hours, plus a lot of wind so we got snow drifts over 3 feet. It was enough to cancel school, so the kids had a lot of fun playing in it.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Josh Sudweeks

