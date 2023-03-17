Previous
230317 by sudweeks
Photo 6767

230317

Maggie taught herself to ride a bike while I was working. She just pushed her self off from the table in the back yard and kept working at it until she got it.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
