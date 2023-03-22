Previous
230322
230322

I picked up another RC truck so I can go out driving RCs with Jack, but the ESC on this one seems to be having issues. I found a cheap replacement on Ebay, so hopefully I can get it running soon.
22nd March 2023

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
