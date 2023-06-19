Sign up
Photo 6860
230619
We got a bit of wind storm today. It was enough to pick up the neighbor's gazebo and throw it over the house. Elizabeth was in the hammock when it happened, and luckily it missed her.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
0
0
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
6860
photos
8
followers
12
following
1879% complete
