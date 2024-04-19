Previous
240419 by sudweeks
Photo 7166

240419

I'm running in the Salt Lake City half marathon tomorrow, so I had to stop in and pick up my race bib. The following are my goals for tomorrow in this order:
1. Don't get injured.
2. Finish
3. Get under 2 hours 20 minutes.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Good luck. Have fun.
May 22nd, 2024  
