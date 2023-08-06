Previous
230806 by sudweeks
230806

Maggie took the train toy off the tracks and started riding it around the house.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
