Previous
230816 by sudweeks
Photo 6918

230816

over a thousand pounds of flooring, I ripped up, and moved to the garage. The old laminate was very scratched up, and had a lot of water damage. We're replacing it with LVP which is waterproof and much more scratch and dent resistant.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise