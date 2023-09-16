Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 6949
230916
I went with a friend out to the west desert to shoot some astro. I was trying out my new astro tracker, but I couldn't get it lined up very well, so I couldn't do as long of exposures as I wanted.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
6949
photos
9
followers
12
following
1903% complete
View this month »
6942
6943
6944
6945
6946
6947
6948
6949
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
16th September 2023 11:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
50mm
,
stars
,
galaxy
,
astrophotography
,
milky way
,
astro
,
milkyway
,
h-alpha
,
z5
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close