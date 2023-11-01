Previous
231101 by sudweeks
231101

Somehow this is the only photo I took today. It's been pretty busy, so I haven't had much time to get out and shoot.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1916% complete

Lesley ace
I like it. Abandoned shoes = family life
November 25th, 2023  
