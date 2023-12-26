Previous
231226 by sudweeks
Photo 7051

231226

Maggie got a magic mixie for Christmas, and had a lot of fun getting it open.
26th December 2023

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1931% complete

Photo Details

Lesley
That looks awesome!
January 13th, 2024  
Jean Karvelis
fun composition
January 13th, 2024  
Walks @ 7
Shows good concentration
January 13th, 2024  
