240115 by sudweeks
Photo 7071

240115

I took the kids sledding. It's nice that the ISO on this camera drops all the way to 32 to allow slower shutter speeds.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
Lesley ace
Fabulous capture
January 30th, 2024  
