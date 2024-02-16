Previous
These didn't turn out quite as well as they did when we did it with Elizabeth, over 12 years ago, but it was still fun to shoot.
Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
Lesley ace
Wow, fabulous
February 22nd, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful
February 23rd, 2024  
