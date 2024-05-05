Previous
240505 by sudweeks
240505

The kids are getting pretty good at the piano. Just another few weeks before their recital, then they're done for the summer.

This is my last shot with Canon FD 20mm, since I sold it. I had this lens for about 25 years, but I just didn't need it anymore since I got the Nikkor Z 20mm f1.8 S.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
