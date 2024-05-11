Previous
240511 by sudweeks
Photo 7188

240511

The baby woke us up in the middle of the night, so walked outside to see if I could see the Northern Lights. I now wish I would have driven out to the west desert to get a better shot of it.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
