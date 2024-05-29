Previous
240529 by sudweeks
Photo 7206

240529

I saw a tic-tac-toe game online where you have different sized cups, and you can stack a bigger cup on a smaller cup to take over the space. Looked like fun, so I 3d printed a set. The kids have had fun playing with it.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1974% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise