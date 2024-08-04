Previous
240804
240804

Our electric fly swatter fell and broke, and every once in a while the top part sparks, but it still works.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
