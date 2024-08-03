Previous
240803 by sudweeks
240803

I've got a half marathon a few weeks away, and this time I'm going to use energy gels. I've been using them on my long runs, and it's been going pretty well. Really want to get under 2 hours, but I'll be happy with 2:05.
Josh Sudweeks

