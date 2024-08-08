Previous
240808 by sudweeks
240808

Maggie loves holding Teddy. Normally he loves it too, but he might be getting a little tired of it here.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
September 3rd, 2024  
