1 / 365
Now and Then
Currently planning our 60th reunion… This photo was from our 50th. We recreated a favorite picture from high school. It was so fortunate that all of the players were in attendance!
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Suelbiz
@suelbiz47
I started my first year here in April 2010 and have decided to continue posting, but maybe not on a daily basis. This project has...
365 Project
