Previous
71 / 365
IMG_2748
Coffee time with friends.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
0
0
Sue Schaar
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
6th November 2024 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
mocha
