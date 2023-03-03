Sign up
61 / 365
Beautiful
Word of the day. I love the colour blue. Rain on the pool, relaxing to watch.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
5251
photos
134
followers
131
following
Tags
blue
,
rainbow2023
,
march23words
