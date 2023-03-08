Yesterday

My Mum is the one holding her Brother, the others are my Aunts and Uncles. Mum turns 80 on the 4th of June, she was born with a heart condition and my nanna never expected her to live long. Not bad making it to 80, her own mum died when she was 79. Two siblings have passed away, the Brother in my mums arms is no longer with us and mums sister that is second from the right has also passed away. The eldest now had dementia but is still okay to live in her home with her husband. Time really does fly and we are not here forever, memories like this one captured on film will surpass those who are in it. Yesterday captured for those interested tomorrow.