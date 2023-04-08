Previous
Homeless by sugarmuser
Homeless

Other side of south bank, where there are a lot of people doing it hard at the moment, under a bridge. I’ve never seen so many tents and makeshift homes. Happy Easter 🐣 everyone.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
