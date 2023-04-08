Sign up
97 / 365
Homeless
Other side of south bank, where there are a lot of people doing it hard at the moment, under a bridge. I’ve never seen so many tents and makeshift homes. Happy Easter 🐣 everyone.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
0
1
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
5322
photos
136
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
2023 Diary
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
8th April 2023 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
homeless
