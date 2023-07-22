Previous
Neil by sugarmuser
173 / 365

Neil

Had a day out at Currumbin Animal sanctuary.

Neil is doing okay on his meds, they increased his dose Friday, so we will see how he goes. I am also in the picture :)
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details

