173 / 365
Neil
Had a day out at Currumbin Animal sanctuary.
Neil is doing okay on his meds, they increased his dose Friday, so we will see how he goes. I am also in the picture :)
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
5429
photos
133
followers
129
following
Views
3
Album
2023 Diary
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th September 2018 5:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
neil
