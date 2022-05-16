Sign up
Photo 680
A Magical View
Took this shot from our hotel balcony. It was really magical. :)
16th May 2022
16th May 22
3
0
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
989
photos
189
followers
201
following
186% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th May 2022 8:11pm
John Falconer
ace
“Magical “ is the right description!!
May 26th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh.. I thought it was a digital illustration! It surely is out of this world.
May 26th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is magical.
May 26th, 2022
