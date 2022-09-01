Sign up
Photo 694
Looking Up
Most of the time I was standing on a step to shoot these but for this one I wasn't.
I might post one more for this series but promise that will be it for anyone who might care. :)
Thanks so much for the kind comments and the favs this week.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
4
2
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
1009
photos
184
followers
180
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906U
Taken
28th August 2022 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
sunflower
,
sunflowers
Krista Marson
ace
sunny side up!
September 2nd, 2022
Julie
ace
The colors. So pretty!
September 2nd, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding!
September 2nd, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
No need to apologize- they are wonderful subjects and always make you smile no matter how many pictures of them you see. Nice shot!
September 2nd, 2022
