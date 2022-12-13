Sign up
Photo 695
Rustic Christmas
Monroe, Georgia
Thanks for stopping by! :)
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
2
1
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely find and capture - Merry Christmas!
December 14th, 2022
Mallory
ace
@beryl
Thanks Beryl! Merry Christmas to you too!
December 14th, 2022
