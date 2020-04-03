Sign up
Kitty 3
So, this is Sunny and he is our funny cat. He always makes us laugh. He isn't a fan of the camera like right here when he saw me with the camera he was quick to turn his head. It will be an interesting 30 shots. :)
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
521
photos
140
followers
165
following
Tags
30-shots2020
Sharon Lee
ace
yep, the old I am ignoring you while you have the thing pointed at me routine. :)
April 3rd, 2020
