Spring Whites
Took a family walk through the State Botanical Garden today. The main garden is still open and is not busy. So much in bloom! It was just gorgeous and wonderful to get out.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Mallory
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
flower
flowers
Jean
ace
This is so beautiful! Love the background color and bokeh.
March 21st, 2020
