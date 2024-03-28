Sign up
333 / 365
Blooming Beauty
Most of the petals in the background are sprinkled all over the ground. Much more beautiful in person than what I could capture.
Thanks for stopping by...
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
3
2
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
1191
photos
202
followers
258
following
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Just for Fun
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
21st March 2024 5:27pm
Tags
flower
,
flowers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delicate and beautiful ! fav
March 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent photograph
March 28th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
March 28th, 2024
