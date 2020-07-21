Sign up
Field of Dreams
This guy blended in so well that I didn't notice him as I took macro shots of the flower right in front of him!
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
691
photos
178
followers
200
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Just for Fun
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th July 2020 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jean
ace
Great capture!
July 21st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love the green ones, we don't have them in the kind of bush I live in
July 21st, 2020
