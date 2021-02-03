Sign up
222 / 365
Circles
This is one of the last shots I took today before my camera of many years died. But lucky me, I guess, because now I get a new one. :)
Thanks for stopping by.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Photo Details
Just for Fun
ILCE-6000
3rd February 2021 2:43pm
pencil
pencils
Andrea Cook
ace
Love this!
February 3rd, 2021
Paula C
ace
Lovely colours and DOF
February 3rd, 2021
