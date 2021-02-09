Sign up
225 / 365
Floral Fun
Playing around with my new camera today.....
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
3
2
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
782
photos
195
followers
200
following
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
536
537
538
224
539
540
225
541
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Just for Fun
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th February 2021 1:26pm
Tags
flower
,
flowers
Kim
ace
This is lovely, especially the dof.
February 9th, 2021
KV
ace
Lovely color and composition. Congrats on your new camera... I've got a Sony too and love it.
February 9th, 2021
Yolanda
ace
Nice catch
February 9th, 2021
