Purple Delight by sunnygirl
260 / 365

Purple Delight

Thanks for stopping by. :)
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Nicole Campbell ace
Beautiful. Such a pretty colour and very nice composition
March 24th, 2021  
Kim ace
Love your pov to show how the petals are unfurling. Pretty color!
March 24th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
The comp, focus, DOF, lighting... all of it is stunning! Beautiful shot.
March 24th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Very rich and pretty color
March 24th, 2021  
moni kozi
dear me! this is wonderful!
March 24th, 2021  
