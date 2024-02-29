Sign up
305 / 365
Spring Has Sprung
SO happy to see flowers today! Even though it was freezing while I was walking around.
Thanks for stopping by.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Just for Fun
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th February 2024 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
flowers
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes it looks like spring
February 29th, 2024
Rob Falbo
Very cool look.
February 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful.
February 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
The colors are amazing!
February 29th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Wonderful dof
February 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
February 29th, 2024
