Previous
323 / 365
An Ant's Pov
Had fun with this shot. Thank you so much for the kind comments and favs on my recent flower images.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
1171
photos
195
followers
248
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Just for Fun
Camera
SM-S906U
Taken
14th March 2024 6:18pm
Tags
flower
,
flowers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And what a beautiful sight for the ant !! A great pov against the pale blue sky !
March 18th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great point of view- the colors of these tulips are so happy!
March 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! It's a beautiful perspective on your tulips.
March 19th, 2024
